Rory McIlroy's best shots of 2022

Check out Rory McIlroy's best shots from the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour, excluding majors. McIlroy had three PGA TOUR victories: the RBC Canadian Open, TOUR Championship and THE CJ CUP in South Carolina. In 2022, McIlroy won the FedExCup and the DP World Tour's Race to Dubai, and he is currently ranked first in the Official World Golf Ranking.