Get to know: PGA TOUR rookie Tyson Alexander

Get to know PGA TOUR rookie Tyson Alexander as he looks to build on his career year on the Korn Ferry Tour, where he became the first player in KFT history to defend a title after his win at the Veritex Bank Championship. Alexander's grandfather was a three-time PGA TOUR winner, and his dad, Buddy, is a U.S. Amateur champion and former head golf coach at the University of Florida.