×

First Tee student receives new set of clubs from RSM

Nov 23, 2022

Prior to The RSM Classic 2022, Kyle Westmoreland and RSM teamed up to give First Tee student Addison a full set of clubs. The high school freshman has been making and selling candles to raise money to buy clubs. Addison also got a tour of the course, saw what happens during a press conference and showed off her putting to Westmoreland.