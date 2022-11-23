First Tee student receives new set of clubs from RSM

|
Nov 23, 2022
Prior to The RSM Classic 2022, Kyle Westmoreland and RSM teamed up to give First Tee student Addison a full set of clubs. The high school freshman has been making and selling candles to raise money to buy clubs. Addison also got a tour of the course, saw what happens during a press conference and showed off her putting to Westmoreland.