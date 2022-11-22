Birdies Fore Love celebrates five years

|
Nov 22, 2022
Since the inception of The RSM Classic in 2010, RSM and the Davis Love Foundation have donated nearly $29 million to charities that support education and organizations that support children and families in the areas of hunger, housing and health. In 2022 alone, over 85 charities were supported through their Power of Love program.