Gareth Bale shares love for golf at TPC Sawgrass

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Leaderboard menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
PGA TOUR Canada menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Nov 21, 2022
Welsh soccer star Gareth Bale, who notably played for clubs like Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid before playing for Los Angeles FC, took a trip to TPC Sawgrass in 2018, where he talked about his love for golf. Bale will lead Wales in its first FIFA World Cup appearance since 1958.