Gareth Bale shares love for golf at TPC Sawgrass

Nov 21, 2022

Welsh soccer star Gareth Bale, who notably played for clubs like Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid before playing for Los Angeles FC, took a trip to TPC Sawgrass in 2018, where he talked about his love for golf. Bale will lead Wales in its first FIFA World Cup appearance since 1958.