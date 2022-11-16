Collin Morikawa | Swing Theory | Driver, iron, wedge

Take an enhanced look at the golf swing of 2022 United States Presidents Cup Team member Collin Morikawa with analysis from CBS Sports and PGA TOUR LIVE Commentator Mark Immelman, including a deeper breakdown of the nuances of the American’s driver, iron, and wedge swings. The University of California graduate is also a two-time major champion and was a member of the winning team in the 2021 Ryder Cup.