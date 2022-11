PGA TOUR University’s new route to PGA TOUR for college golfers

For the class of 2023, Division-I college golfers will have two opportunities to earn PGA TOUR membership through PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global. PGA TOUR University’s No. 1 player will earn PGA TOUR membership after the conclusion of stroke play at the 2023 NCAA D-I National Championship and a new program was created for underclassmen titled “PGA TOUR University Accelerated.”