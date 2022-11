First Tee celebrates 25th anniversary

Since its inception in 1997, First Tee's mission has been to grow the game of golf, while teaching kids life skills and building their character. In 2021, First Tee reached 2.2 million kids and teens through nearly 150 chapters at 1,400 golf courses, 10,000 schools, and 1,700 youth centers, and is in all 50 states and seven countries.