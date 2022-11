Scottie Scheffler's meteoric rise during the 2021 Houston Open

Scottie Scheffler notched his second runner-up finish on the PGA TOUR at the 2021 Cadence Bank Houston Open. Scheffler opens up about using his first-round frustration to help him shoot at 62 during the second round. Scheffler got his first PGA TOUR victory 56 days later at the 2022 WM Phoenix Open.