"I want to be the best" Scottie Scheffler on motivation to be World No. 1

Prior to the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, Scottie Scheffler talks about being internally motivated to be one of the best players on the PGA TOUR after Rory McIlroy took the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking. Scheffler has an opportunity to regain the top spot at Memorial Park Golf Course.