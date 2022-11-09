"I want to be the best" Scottie Scheffler on motivation to be World No. 1

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
PGA TOUR Canada menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Nov 09, 2022
Prior to the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, Scottie Scheffler talks about being internally motivated to be one of the best players on the PGA TOUR after Rory McIlroy took the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking. Scheffler has an opportunity to regain the top spot at Memorial Park Golf Course.