Native Coatis share course at World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba

Nov 04, 2022

At El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba, animals called coatis run wild, fascinating the viewers of the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. The coati is closely related to the raccoon, and like its cousin, this mammal is the size of a large house cat, has a ringed tail, and hangs out in trees.