Justin Thomas | Swing Theory | Driver, iron, wedge

Nov 02, 2022

Take an enhanced look at the golf swing of former FedExCup Champion Justin Thomas, with analysis from CBS Sports and PGA TOUR LIVE commentator Mark Immelman, including a deeper breakdown of the nuances of the American’s driver, iron, and wedge swings, as well as his unique footwork. Thomas, known as JT, won a national championship with The University of Alabama Crimson Tide, is a two-time major champion and the winner of THE PLAYERS Championship in 2021.