Justin Thomas | Swing Theory | Driver, iron, wedge

Take an enhanced look at the golf swing of former FedExCup Champion Justin Thomas, with analysis from CBS Sports and PGA TOUR LIVE commentator Mark Immelman, including a deeper breakdown of the nuances of the American’s driver, iron, and wedge swings, as well as his unique footwork. Thomas, known as JT, won a national championship with The University of Alabama Crimson Tide, is a two-time major champion and the winner of THE PLAYERS Championship in 2021.