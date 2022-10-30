×

Ben Griffin makes bogey after unplayable at Butterfield Bermuda

In the final round of the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Ben Griffin pulls his tee shot wide left into the trees on the par-4 14th hole. After locating his ball, Griffin deems it to be unplayable, takes a penalty drop, and hits the green with a hard-hook iron shot. He two-putts for bogey.