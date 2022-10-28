×

Nick Jones’ journey to dream of competing in Butterfield Bermuda

Oct 28, 2022

Nick Jones is embracing the opportunity to play in the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week in his home country. Jones, the son of a pioneer in Bermuda golf, washed dishes, bartended and even followed his father’s footsteps as an instructor to pave the way for his first PGA TOUR start.