Rory McIlroy wins THE CJ CUP 2022

Oct 24, 2022

Rory McIlroy defends his 2021 tournament title with a victory at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina 2022. McIlroy's win at Congaree Golf Club was his first start of the 2022-23 PGA TOUR season, and he is now No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking.