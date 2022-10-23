Tommy Fleetwood and Si Woo Kim host a Bridge Kids Clinic

|
Oct 23, 2022
Ahead of the 2022 CJ CUP, Si Woo Kim and Tommy Fleetwood hosted a Bridge Kids Clinic. Fleetwood and Kim gave the kids tips for hitting from the bunker and then had a competition for getting up-and-down from the bunker.