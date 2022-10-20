Cameron Young gets a surprise as he is named 2022 Rookie of the Year

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
PGA TOUR Canada menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Oct 20, 2022
Prior to THE CJ CUP in South Carolina 2022, Webb Simpson and Sungjae Im interrupted Cameron Young's press conference to surprise him with the Arnold Palmer Award for being named 2022 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year. After his press conference, Young did interviews with Golf Channel and made an appearance on ESPN's SportsCenter.