Cameron Young gets a surprise as he is named 2022 Rookie of the Year

Oct 20, 2022

Prior to THE CJ CUP in South Carolina 2022, Webb Simpson and Sungjae Im interrupted Cameron Young's press conference to surprise him with the Arnold Palmer Award for being named 2022 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year. After his press conference, Young did interviews with Golf Channel and made an appearance on ESPN's SportsCenter.