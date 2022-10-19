Scottie Scheffler on nighttime putting work with Steve Stricker at Presidents Cup

|
Oct 19, 2022
Prior to THE CJ CUP in South Carolina 2022, Scottie Scheffler talks about being frustrated with his putting at the 2022 Presidents Cup and turning to United States Team Captain's Assistant Steve Stricker for advice, where they notably spent time working on the putting green well into Saturday evening