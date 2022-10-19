×

Congaree Golf Club preview before THE CJ CUP

Oct 19, 2022

Take a look at what makes the Congaree Golf Club so different from other PGA TOUR courses ahead of the 2022 CJ CUP in South Carolina. Sandy soil, oak trees and a uniform grass height are some of the key features of this course, in addition to Congaree Golf Club’s commitment to providing opportunities to children.