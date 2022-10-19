Cameron Young on being named 2022 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Prior to THE CJ CUP in South Carolina 2022, Cameron Young talks about receiving the Arnold Palmer Award for winning Rookie of the Year for the 2021-22 PGA TOUR season. Young, who made his Presidents Cup debut for the victorious U.S. Team in September, earned five runner-up finishes and ended his rookie season No. 19 in the FedExCup standings.