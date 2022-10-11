Xander Schauffele on his goals for the 2022-23 PGA TOUR season

Prior to the 2022 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Xander Schauffele talks about evaluating his 2021-22 PGA TOUR season and expectations for the upcoming year. Schauffele is coming off a three-win season and approaches his 2022-23 PGA TOUR season debut at Narashino Country Club.