"This course makes great players rise to the top” Collin Morikawa on Narashino

Oct 12, 2022

Prior to the 2022 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Collin Morikawa talks about the tournament’s prestige and legacy. Morikawa highlights the opportunity to join a list of previous winners including Tiger Woods and Hideki Matsuyama by earning his first ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP title at Narashino Country Club.