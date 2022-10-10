Tyson Alexander looks to write his own story in rookie year on TOUR

|
Oct 10, 2022
Ahead of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, PGA TOUR rookie Tyson Alexander opens up about stepping out of the shadows of his father and grandfather. His father, Buddy, was the head golf coach at the University of Florida for 27 years, and his grandfather, Skip, won three times on the PGA TOUR.