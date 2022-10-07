Tano Goya finds out he’s playing in Shriners two minutes before his tee time

Tano Goya found out he was playing in the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open just two minutes before his tee time, as Peter Malnati was a late withdrawal from the event. Goya, who did not have his golf shoes on, rushed to the first tee before shooting 3-under in the first round.