Sungjae Im gets ruling on impeded ball at Shriners Children’s Open

Oct 07, 2022

In the second round of the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open, Sungjae Im's second shot at the par-4 3rd hole misses right and into the waste area. Im's ball is impeded by a mound of dirt and artificial lining. Im and his caddie call upon a rules official to assess the situation, and he receives a ruling. Im would proceed to make bogey.