Sungjae Im gets ruling on impeded ball at Shriners Children’s Open

In the second round of the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open, Sungjae Im's second shot at the par-4 3rd hole misses right and into the waste area. Im's ball is impeded by a mound of dirt and artificial lining. Im and his caddie call upon a rules official to assess the situation, and he receives a ruling. Im would proceed to make bogey.