Sungjae Im gets ruling on impeded ball at Shriners Children’s Open

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
PGA TOUR Canada menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Oct 07, 2022
In the second round of the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open, Sungjae Im's second shot at the par-4 3rd hole misses right and into the waste area. Im's ball is impeded by a mound of dirt and artificial lining. Im and his caddie call upon a rules official to assess the situation, and he receives a ruling. Im would proceed to make bogey.