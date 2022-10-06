Sungjae Im’s near eagle hole-out from rocks after ruling at Shriners Children's Open

In the opening round of the 2022 Shriners Children's Open, Sungjae Im receives a ruling after his tee shot gets wedged underneath the cart path. Taking relief and dropping within the rocks, Im hits his blind second shot inches away from an improbable eagle hole-out. Im would tap in from 4 inches to birdie the par-4 3rd hole.