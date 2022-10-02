Third-round leader Mark Hubbard on his low expectations for Sanderson Farms

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
PGA TOUR Canada menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Oct 02, 2022
After the third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship, tournament leader Mark Hubbard talks about why he had low expectations for the week after accidentally injuring his foot at home. Hubbard carries a one-shot lead over Mackenzie Hughes into the final round.