Corey Conners donates Birdies Fore Love earnings to Mia’s Miracles

Recording the most birdies (or better) over the first 11 events of the 2020-21 PGA TOUR season, Conners won $300,000 to donate to charities of his choosing. Conners chose two including Mia’s Miracles, which helps children and families face challenging circumstances in both in the United States and Colombia, where Camilo and Maria Villegas were both born.