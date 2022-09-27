Cole Hammer surprises himself by Monday qualifying for Sanderson Farms

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
PGA TOUR Canada menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Sep 27, 2022
Cole Hammer prevailed in a playoff on Monday to secure a spot in the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, MS. Hammer, who has not played since mid-August, was not expecting to qualify for the event and did not pack clothes for the week.