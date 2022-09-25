×

Tom Kim and Si Woo Kim speak after dramatic Four-ball match win at Presidents Cup

Sep 25, 2022

After their exciting 1-up, Four-ball victory over Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele in the fourth round of the 2022 Presidents Cup, Tom Kim and Si Woo Kim discuss their emotions after Tom Kim's winning putt on the par-4 18th green and an exciting atmosphere with the International team.