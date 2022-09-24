×

Sungjae Im sticks approach to set up birdie at Presidents Cup

Sep 24, 2022

In his Foursomes match in Round 3 of the 2022 Presidents Cup, Sungjae Im hits his 143-yard approach 5 feet from the cup, setting up a conceded birdie to give Im and his partner, Corey Conners a 1-up lead over Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.