Jordan Spieth rolls in 21-footer for birdie at Presidents Cup

Sep 24, 2022

In his Foursomes match in Round 3 of the 2022 Presidents Cup, Jordan Spieth sends in a 21-foot birdie putt at the par-4 9th hole, getting he and Justin Thomas to 2-up in their match against Sungjae Im and Corey Conners.