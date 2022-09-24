Matsuyama, Scott combine for birdie at Presidents Cup

In his Foursomes match in Round 3 of the 2022 Presidents Cup, Hideki Matsuyama lands his 46-yard approach from a fairway bunker 15 feet from the cup at the par-4 11th hole. Matsuyama's partner, Adam Scott, would sink the putt for birdie to get them to 1-up in their match against Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa.