Tom Kim sinks 36-footer for eagle at Presidents Cup

In his Foursomes match in Round 3 of the 2022 Presidents Cup, K.H. Lee lands his 315-yard tee shot on the green at the par-4 11th hole. Lee's partner, Tom Kim, would go on to hole a 36-footer for eagle to give them a 1-up in their match against Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns.