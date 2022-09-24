Sungjae Im's tight approach leads to birdie at Presidents Cup

In his Foursomes match in Round 3 of the 2022 Presidents Cup, Sungjae Im lands his 64-yard approach 6 feet from the cup at the par-4 8th hole. Im's partner, Corey Conners, would make the putt for birdie, getting them to 1-down in their match against Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas..