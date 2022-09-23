Scottie Scheffler | FULL swing analysis | Driver, iron, wedge

Take an enhanced look at the swing of 2021-22 PGA TOUR Player of the Year Scottie Scheffler, with analysis from CBS Sports and PGA TOUR LIVE Analyst Mark Immelman, including a deeper swing analysis of the nuances of the Texan’s driver, wedge, and iron swings, as well as his unique footwork.