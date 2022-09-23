Kevin Kisner’s best shots from match play

|
Sep 23, 2022
Kevin Kisner has the best overall match-play record at 22-7 heading into the 2022 Presidents Cup. Take a look at some of his best shots from match play over the years from the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and Presidents Cup.