Xander Schauffele on his friendship with teammate Patrick Cantlay

Sep 21, 2022

Prior to the 2022 Presidents Cup, Xander Schauffele comments on his friendship with his team competition partner, Patrick Cantlay. Schauffele and Cantlay have developed a reputation as one of the best pairings on the United States Team since they debuted together at the 2019 Presidents Cup in Melbourne, Australia.