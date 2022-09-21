Quail Hollow Club course preview for Presidents Cup

The par 71 Quail Hollow Club, at 7,571 yards, hosts the 2022 Presidents Cup for the first time. Here’s everything you need to know regarding the host venue and re-routing that was done for the team competition plus captains Davis Love III and Trevor Immelman walk through the 11th and 15th holes. The club did not host this year’s Wells Fargo Championship as it prepared for the Presidents Cup, but it will be back on the TOUR’s schedule in 2024.