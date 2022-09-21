Quail Hollow Club course preview for Presidents Cup

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
PGA TOUR Canada menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Sep 21, 2022
The par 71 Quail Hollow Club, at 7,571 yards, hosts the 2022 Presidents Cup for the first time. Here’s everything you need to know regarding the host venue and re-routing that was done for the team competition plus captains Davis Love III and Trevor Immelman walk through the 11th and 15th holes. The club did not host this year’s Wells Fargo Championship as it prepared for the Presidents Cup, but it will be back on the TOUR’s schedule in 2024.