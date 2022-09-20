Tom Kim's rise to the International Presidents Cup Team

|
Sep 20, 2022
At 20 years old, Tom Kim has burst onto the scene in 2022. He’s achieved lifelong dreams of winning on the PGA TOUR and will make his Presidents Cup debut on the International team this week. Kim is the third-youngest player to ever compete in the Presidents Cup.