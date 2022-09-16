Behind the scenes: Rules of golf with DJ Khaled

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
PGA TOUR Canada menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Sep 16, 2022
DJ Khaled breaks down the rules of golf, like how many clubs can be in your golf bag, what to do if you lose your ball and what to do if you accidentally hit the ball. Plus, have a behind-the-scenes look at the shoot at Ocean Club Golf Course in Paradise Island, Bahamas.