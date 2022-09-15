RSM’s Birdies Fore Love returns for fifth season

|
Sep 15, 2022
RSM’s Birdies Fore Love returns for a fifth season with the PGA TOUR. Players who make the most birdies during a tournament will receive $50,000 from RSM to donate to a charity of their choice. The player who makes the most birdies through all nine events will receive $300,000, second place will receive $150,000 and third place will receive $50,000 for charity.