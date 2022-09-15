×

Max Homa reflects on 2021 Fortinet victory

Sep 15, 2022

Ahead of the 2022 Fortinet Championship, Max Homa talks about how winning the first event of the 2021-22 season gave him confidence for the rest of the season. Homa went on to also win the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship. He also opens up about what it would mean to make the Presidents Cup team.