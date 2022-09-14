×

Corey Conners on his goal of making the Presidents Cup team

Sep 14, 2022

Prior to the 2022 Fortinet Championship, Corey Conners talks about what motivated him to make the 2022 Presidents Cup team after missing out on a spot in 2019. The 2022 Presidents Cup will be played at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, from September 20-25.