"There's always something else to push for" Max Homa on his place in golf

Sep 14, 2022

Prior to the 2022 Fortinet Championship, Max Homa reflects on his standing in the game of golf through the lens of his recent success on the PGA TOUR, including his two wins during the 2021-22 season, which helped him earn a captain's pick for the 2022 Presidents Cup.