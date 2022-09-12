Par 4 tee shots that get increasingly closer to going in

Andrew Magee is the only PGA TOUR player with a hole-in-one on a par 4, but many players have come close. Check out near-aces on par 4s including shots from PGA TOUR players like Jason Day, Viktor Hovland, Vijay Singh and Rory McIlroy. Hear from Magee and others who witnessed his ace - https://youtu.be/rss3XVmQO9c