Scottie Scheffler’s signature moments from 2021-22 Season

Sep 11, 2022
Check out the most emotional and best moments from Scottie Scheffler’s 2021-22 FedExCup Regular Season in which he was named the PGA TOUR Player of the Year and became the first player in history to win Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year, PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year and TOUR POY after winning four times and rising to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking.