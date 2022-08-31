×

1st Tee Animation at Quail Hollow Club for the 2022 Presidents Cup

Aug 28, 2022

The first tee at Quail Hollow Club will feature the largest stadium-style grandstand unlike anything the Presidents Cup has ever built before. With capacity up to 2,500 fans, the venue will be packed from start to finish with enthusiasm and entertainment. Reserve your spot on the first tee at PresidentsCup.com!