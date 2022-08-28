The Whole Hole | No. 18 at East Lake Golf Club | PGA TOUR Originals

Take a deep dive into the iconic par-5 18th Hole at East Lake Golf Club, home to the TOUR Championship, and the stage for awarding the FedExCup Champion each PGA TOUR Season. Learn about the strategy, statistics and history of this risk/reward 590-yard design, including Tiger Woods’ historic 80th PGA TOUR victory in 2018.