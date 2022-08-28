The Whole Hole | No. 18 at East Lake Golf Club | PGA TOUR Originals

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
PGA TOUR Canada menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Aug 28, 2022
Take a deep dive into the iconic par-5 18th Hole at East Lake Golf Club, home to the TOUR Championship, and the stage for awarding the FedExCup Champion each PGA TOUR Season. Learn about the strategy, statistics and history of this risk/reward 590-yard design, including Tiger Woods’ historic 80th PGA TOUR victory in 2018.