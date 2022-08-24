×

Scottie Scheffler on starting TOUR Championship with the lead

Aug 24, 2022

Prior to the 2022 TOUR Championship, Scottie Scheffler talks about being the leader in the FedExCup Standings, meaning he has at least a two-stroke advantage over the rest of the field, and how it has affected his preparation for the final event of the 2021-22 PGA TOUR season.